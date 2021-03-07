Loren M. Shaleen
Loren M. Shaleen, 98, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Jan. 16, 1923, to the late Louis M. and Phoebe (Anderson) Shaleen. He had been a Sebring resident for 30-plus years, formerly living in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Loren worked for I&M Electric Company. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, shuffleboard, racquetball and bowling.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; children, Kay McClurg (Kevin), Mary Hansen (Eric) and Theresa Shaleen. Surviving are also nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Bill Shaleen.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Whispering Pines Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.