Loretta Wright
Loretta Wright was born on Dec. 7, 1938, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Her parents were Edith Kinsler and Oliver Kindler. She had two sisters, Evelyn Hilgeman and Barbara Brand.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Pierce and James Pierce; three grandchildren, Zachary Pierce, Curtis Pierce and Tabetha Pierce; and two great-grandchildren, Kassidy Woods and Brandon Woods.
Lorrie was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She went to school in Winneconne, Wisconsin. She had excellent grades throughout primary school, played the clarinet in the school band and marching band, and was class president her senior year in high school. She graduated at the age of 17 in 1956 from Winneconne High School. After high school she moved from Oshkosh to Washington, D.C. to work for the U.S. government as a civil servant. There she met James Orrin Pierce, who was stationed in the U.S. Navy there, who she married and had two children.
When her husband, James Orrin Pierce, got out of the Navy, the family moved to western New York, eventually settling down in a small town named Delevan, New York. Lorrie lived there until 1974, when she and James decided to get divorced. Lorrie then moved to Colorado where she eventually married Kenneth Wright. She supported Kenneth through seminary school from which he became a minister for the United Methodist Church.
Lorrie worked as a technician for several petroleum companies through the years, including a three-year period of time in Venezuela in her early 60’s. She also worked for the United Methodist Conference as an IT specialist until the age of 68. Lorrie received college degrees later in life in her 40’s and 50’s, with a major in psychology and a minor in women’s studies. She received an associate in arts degree from Arapahoe Community College in Littleton, Colorado in 1982, and a bachelor of arts degree from Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1990.
She was on the vice president’s honor roll for the 1987-1989 academic years. She was also a member of the National Honor Society in psychology, the Psi Chi chapter, at Metropolitan State College in 1988. Lorrie moved to Avon Park, Florida in the Lake Glenada RV Resort in June 2018 where she lived out the rest of her days.