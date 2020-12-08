Lori Barber
Lori Barber, 37, passed away quietly at home Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, due to heart failure.
She was born Dec. 10, 1982, in Bartow, Florida. Lori was a witty, kind and loving soul with a passion for children. She graduated from Hardee Senior High School in 2001 and finished up her bachelor’s degree at South Florida State College in 2019. She loved teaching and believed in the power of education. Lori was a proud school teacher for Highlands County schools. When Lori wasn’t working with children, she was using her creative skills to make beautiful handmade quilts for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death two months prior by her dad, Donnis Barber, putting ultimate strain on her heart. She is survived by her mom, Kathleen Barber; sisters, Becky Barber and Julie Barber; niece and nephew, Payton and Grayson May; brother-in-law, Willie May, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends to celebrate her life from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at McLean Funeral Home in Fort Meade. Masks and social distancing requested. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, Florida. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Lori Barber Scholarship Fund can be made through Wauchula State Bank, checks payable to Donation account for Lori Barber.
Condolences to family at whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com.