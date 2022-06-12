Lorine M. Ladwig
Lorine Mae Ladwig, 97, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on March 21, 1925, the daughter of James Velmer and Belvie Mae (Collins) Ward in Egypt, Arkansas.
Lorine was the previous owner and operator of Reeds Motel, aka Diving Girl Hotel in Avon Park. Lorine was a member of Church of Christ of Avon Park, and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
She is survived by her loving children, Charlene Miller (Ken) of Avon Park, Florida, Brenda Ward (Randy) of Zolfo Springs, Florida, Roy F. Ladwig Jr. of Avon Park, Florida and Kathleen Montsdeoca of Spring Lake, Florida, and a sister, June Cravey of Avon Park, Florida. Surviving are also 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roy Floyd Ladwig.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
