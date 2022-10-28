Lorraine C. Tzoucalis
Lorraine Caroline Tzoucalis, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late John Klemenz and Caroline Buchfeller Klemenz.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lorraine Caroline Tzoucalis, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born on Oct. 19, 1937, in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late John Klemenz and Caroline Buchfeller Klemenz.
Lorraine has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 20 years. She was an administrative secretary for American Airlines for over 20 years serving in New York and Miami, where she retired. Lorraine was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid, a member of the Lake Placid Garden Club, Women’s Club and the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed gardening.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Jimi DiNapoli; grandchildren, Christian and Katherine DiNapoli; and caregiver and friend, daughter-in-law, Donna DiNapoli.
Celebration of life services will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pastor Drew Severance will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-9997.