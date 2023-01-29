Lorraine M. Tefft
Lorraine M. Tefft, 89, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Mrs. Tefft was born June 29, 1933, in Berlin, New Hampshire to the late Alfred and Catherine (Landry) Martin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1951.
Lorraine grew up in Berlin, New Hampshire and married Roger Tefft on Jan. 10, 1953. Roger was in the U.S. Army, and for the next several years they completed tours throughout the United States and Germany. Lorraine and Roger returned to New England in the 1960s where they raised their family. They became missionaries at Blueberry Mountain Bible Camp in Weld, Maine in 1981 until Roger’s passing in 1991.
Lorraine was a servant of God and many lives were touched through her. She had a heart for people and was a great listener. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, playing the piano and leading ladies’ Bible studies. Lorraine married Robert Tefft in 1991 and became a full-time resident of Florida in 2003. The two traveled throughout the United States and enjoyed having family and friends visit them in Florida. She was a longtime member of Grace Church in Sebring, Florida.
Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband of 38 years, Roger Tefft; her second husband of 21 years, Robert Tefft; and her siblings, Dennis Martin and Joseph Martin. She is survived by her sons, Glenn (Sandy) Tefft of Dummer, New Hampshire, David (Cindy) Tefft of Las Vegas, Nevada and Dennis (Lana) Tefft of Ironton, Missouri; stepdaughters, Carol (John) Supplee of Potomac Falls, Virginia and Robin (John) Pickens of Bluffton, South Carolina; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, in-laws and longtime friends.
There will be a memorial and celebration of life service on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Fellowship Home at the Fairway, 5959 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring, Florida.
Please make any donations in her memory to your local Bible-believing church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood, Florida.