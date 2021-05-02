Louie I. Johnson
Louie Ivey Johnson “Ivey,” of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Wednesday evening, April 28, 2021, with his loving family by his bedside. Ivey was born in Sebring, Florida on Nov. 21, 1940 to the late Mary Driggers Johnson and Alonzo Johnson.
Ivey was a lifelong Lake Placid resident. At the early age of 16, Ivey began working in the construction field as a dragline operator and worked for 34 years before an injury forced his retirement. He and his wife had also worked together as long distance cattle haulers for five years. Ivey was a Church of God worshiper and he enjoyed hunting and air boating.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years and four months, Virginia; children, Cheryl (Gene) Wempner, Deborah (David) Carnahan, Joy Johnson, and Louie A. Johnson; siblings, Alvin Johnson and Phyllis Horton. He leaves 10 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Carnahan.
Friends will be received for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 at the Placid Temple Church of God with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastors Bobby Lightsey and Eric Burch will co-celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.