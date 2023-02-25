Louis L. Word flag

Louis L. Word

Louis “Lou” Lee Word, 60, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, in Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was born on July 22, 1962, to David L. Word and Vivian (Pipkin) Word in Lakeland, Florida. Lou has been a lifelong resident of Florida and was a member of the Neighborhood Church of Sebring. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1982 until 1986.

Recommended for you