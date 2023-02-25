Louis L. Word
Louis “Lou” Lee Word, 60, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, in Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was born on July 22, 1962, to David L. Word and Vivian (Pipkin) Word in Lakeland, Florida. Lou has been a lifelong resident of Florida and was a member of the Neighborhood Church of Sebring. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1982 until 1986.
Lou is preceded in death by his father, David L. Word. He is survived by his mother, Vivian Word; wife, Shelly Davis Word; stepson, Clinton Davis; stepdaughter, Kaylee Crosley; grandchild, Elliot Crosley, and brothers, David Word and Johnny Word.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com