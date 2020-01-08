Louise A. Ezell
Louise A. Ezell, 85, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born May 27, 1934 in Geneva, Alabama to Toliver and Mattie Lou (Strickland) Anderson. She worked as a cook at Walker Memorial Hospital, was of Protestant faith and has been a resident since 1953, coming from Alabama.
Louise is survived by her son, Eddie Ezell (Belinda) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Annie Lou; grandchildren, Eric Ezell (Emma) and Justin Ezell (Lisa); and great-grandchildren, Kayla, Audra and Eli. She is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Ezell; two sisters and two brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with Pastor Ray Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.