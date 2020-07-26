Louise N. Gildea
Louise Nancy Gildea, 76, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on July 18, 2020.
She was born to parents Donat Simoneau and Ida Simoneau on August 30, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. She studied accounting at Baker College and graduated with an associate’s degree. Louise worked as a tax preparer for 10 years. After seven years of service, she retired from H&R Block in 2014.
Louise met her husband, Thomas Gildea, in 1963. They were married in 1964 in Detroit, Michigan. Together they raised four children, Glen Gildea, Mark Gildea, Jeanette Pike and Michelle Gildea. Louise is survived by Glen Gildea, Mark Gildea, Jeanette Pike and Michelle Gildea.
The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on August 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.