Lowell E. Anderson
Lowell E. (Andy) Anderson passed away peacefully in his sleep on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. Lowell was born in Ogden, Illinois, the son of Ellen (Bennett) Anderson and William Finley Anderson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and served on the U.S.S. Benner. He was in the service from 1942 to 1946, primarily in the Pacific Fleet. When he came home, he married his sweetheart, Rita (Sims) Anderson, who preceded him in death in 2014.
He was an active member of the American Legion, being a member for over 75 years. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University and then found his lifelong passion of teaching and coaching. He began his teaching career in Royal, Illinois and then briefly went into insurance. He then returned to his love of teaching, serving as a teacher, coach and assistant principal throughout Montgomery County, Indiana. He finished his career at the South Montgomery School System. Throughout his career he helped to shape the lives of countless children, their children and even some of their grandchildren, many of whom have stayed in contact with him their entire lives. After retiring, he and Rita moved to Lake Placid, Florida where he spent the rest of his life enjoying his community of family, friends and neighbors.
Lowell is survived by his sister, Phyllis Robbins, and his four children, Gary (Laura) Anderson, Marsha Lee, Mark (Janie) Anderson and Jacci (Bobby) Seay. He also had 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the VFW, 1223 County Road 621E, Lake Placid, Florida. In honor of his wishes, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or the Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.