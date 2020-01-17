Loyd “Steve” Baker
Loyd “Steve” Baker, 66, passed away at his home in Sebring, Florida on Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born on April 11, 1953 in Bridgeport, Alabama to James and Laura Baker. Steve had been a Highlands County resident since 1978. Steve served his country in the United States Army and was of the Christian faith. He was best known as a musician, playing at many venues throughout the county, and as a skilled auto mechanic.
Steve is survived by his children, Joy Baker of Sebring, Florida and Stephanie (Michael) Camacho of Fort Meade, Florida; his siblings, Anita Weiss, Connie Baker and Michael Baker; grandchildren, Kenyon Chandler, Emelie Camacho and Samara Chandler; and his life partner, Jeanette Meloche.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Stjude.org/donate.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.