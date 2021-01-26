Lucille Burrell
Lucille Burrell
Lucille Burrell, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Nov. 5, 1928, in Newbury, Ohio, to the late Harold and Anna (Pavlik) Jackson. She had been a Sebring resident since 1993, formerly living in Orlando, Florida. Lucille was of Methodist faith.
She is survived by her loving children, Sherri Crow (Lon) of Sebring, Florida, Bonnie Treanor (Byford) of Avon Park, Florida and Gary Burrell (Stacey) of Georgia; brother, Robert Jackson of Ohio; and sisters, Dorothy Papp and Marilyn Russell, both of Ohio. Surviving are also five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allyn F. Burrell, and brother, John Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.