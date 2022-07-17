Lucille Westerterp
Lucille Westerterp (Moran), age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home in Lake Placid, Florida. Lucille was born on Nov. 26, 1933, to James and Catherine Moran in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Lucille received her bachelor of education degree from the University of Florida in 1956. She was an elementary school teacher for 35 years and she took great pride in molding and teaching her students.
On Aug. 10, 1957, Lucille married the love of her life, Jack J. Westerterp to whom she was married for 65 years. Together they raised two children – a son, John, and a daughter, Catherine.
Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine Moran; and her two sisters, Rosemary Zuraitis of Waterbury, Connecticut, and Eleanor Moran of Lake Placid, Florida. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack J. Westerterp; son, John J. Westerterp; and daughter, Catherine Carpenter and her husband, Paul Carpenter; five grandchildren, Christina Ramos and her husband, Randell Ramos, Danielle Walters and her husband, Bobby Walters, Timothy Carpenter and his wife, Carlee Carpenter, Christopher Carpenter, and Leslie Rodriguez and husband, Yoel Rodriguez; nine great-grandchildren, McKenzie Malta, Mason Malta, Jaxson Weishaar, Ophelia Walters, Amanda Ramos, Ryan Ramos, Joseph Rodriguez, Ana Rodriguez, and Julie Rodriguez.
Lucille was a fourth grade teacher who took great pride teaching her students. She also enjoyed crafts, Bible study, music, crossword puzzles and anything else that would keep her mind sharp and challenged. What Lucille loved more than any of her hobbies was her family. She adored her husband, Jack J. Westerterp, of 65 years, constantly bantering who was more in love with the other. They also shared a love and devotion to the Lord and spent time daily praying for their beautiful family. They said the Holy Rosary nightly before bed. Lucille received the most joy from her family, always keeping updated on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Lucille enjoyed long talks with her husband Jack and other family members about how blessed she was to live a life full of love.
We are going to miss her dearly but realize the joy and love she is feeling being wrapped in the love of our Lord. We also imagine the great love she is sharing with her parents and two sisters in heaven.
We love you dearly, Lucille!
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Lucille’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; call 863-465-4134.