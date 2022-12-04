Luke W. Seignious Jr.
On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, Luke “Bo” Whitfield Seignious Jr. departed for his final flight to the heavenlies at 83. Born in Miami, Florida on Jan. 21, 1939, Luke quickly earned his nickname from his sister, Charlene, who couldn’t pronounce the word brother and went with “Bo” instead. He was the son of Olga (Musin-Pushkin) and Luke Whitfield Seignious Sr.
The blue-eyed, blonde-haired football player, known as “The Flying Tackle,” caught the attention of Madonna “Donna” Jeffery shortly after they both graduated from Miami Senior High School. They married in 1960 and relocated to Lake Placid, Florida.
With an inquisitive mind and inventive spirit, Bo found himself as a general contractor, plumber, electrician, home inspector, pilot, and flight instructor in the professional arena. The breadth and depth of his knowledge and intelligence were impressive (even overwhelming at times), but more so was the humility that accompanied it.
Never one to take himself too seriously, he always made time to play, filling his days with flying, sailing, scuba diving, astronomy, photography, traveling, riding motorcycles, reading, and tinkering in his shop. From restoring airplanes to building boats, minibikes, and even a gyrocopter, you just never knew what would come out of his shop.
Most of all, he enjoyed the family he built with Donna and never ceased to thank God for them in his prayers around the dinner table. Though he was a diehard professional football fan, he was equally thrilled coaching (Two Falcon Flag Football Championships!) and cheering from the sidelines of the sports his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids played.
Bo was known for his quick wit, infectious grin, shoulder-raising chuckle, and love for God. As an active member and deacon at South Oak, you could often find Bo volunteering in the sound booth, passing out Sunday bulletins, and welcoming people to church. He was an effective and faithful servant of God, who shared His love with many, even if it was in the form of a silly CIA (Christian in Action) hat.
Bo served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves as a true patriot for his country.
Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Olga (Musin-Pushkin) and Luke Seignious, Sr.; his sister, Olga “Ginny” Bond Blackwell; son-in-law, Max Skeens; and his grandson, Blake Howard. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, and their four children, Scott (Tracy) Seignious, Karen (Craig) Howard, Dori Skeens, and Russ (Lauren) Seignious, along with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Charlene (Ace) Blackburn, and brother, Jim (Clarissa) Seignious.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at South Oak (119 E. Royal Palm St., Lake Placid, FL 33852) with Pastor Keith Campbell officiating. The family invites you to join them for a lunch following the service. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.