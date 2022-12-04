Luke W. Seignious. Jr.

Luke W. Seignious Jr.

On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, Luke “Bo” Whitfield Seignious Jr. departed for his final flight to the heavenlies at 83. Born in Miami, Florida on Jan. 21, 1939, Luke quickly earned his nickname from his sister, Charlene, who couldn’t pronounce the word brother and went with “Bo” instead. He was the son of Olga (Musin-Pushkin) and Luke Whitfield Seignious Sr.

