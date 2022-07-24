Lynda K. Nicolai
Lynda K. Nicolai, 75, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Monday evening, July 18, 2022, at Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid. Lynda was born on May 17, 1947, in South Bend, Indiana and was the daughter of Evelyn Louise (Sahlhoff) and Harold Duane Kline.
Lynda has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1991 moving here from Indiana. She was of the Lutheran faith and was a member of the Women of the Moose. Lynda enjoyed playing bingo and having a great hand in cards. She loved to be with her family and friends whenever they all could get together, especially time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Lynda is survived by her loving children, Tammy Knowles (Don), Page Martin (Chris) and Troy Nicolai (Teresa); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Angie Cunningham and Pam Stickley (Kim).
In keeping with Lynda’s wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; phone 863-465-4134.