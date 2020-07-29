Lynda L. Farnham
Lynda Lee Farnham, 77, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Sayre, Pennsylvania to the late Sylvester (Wes) B. and Mary Jane (Hakes) Scaife. Lynda had a heart of gold and she loved her family dearly. She was an active member of Spring Lake Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir. There was no question that Lynda’s heart and soul belonged to the Lord. Her hobbies included jewelry making and working in her garden.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James (Jim) Frances Farnham of Sebring; four children, Cathy (Rick) Billig of Pennsylvania, Jonny Farnham of New York, Dr. Michael (Tracey) Farnham of South Carolina, and Jamie (Heather) Farnham of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandi Walker of New Yorker and Jo Lyn Bearden of South Carolina.
The family would like to thank Vital Healthcare Hospice and her sister, Jo Lyn Bearden, in all their support given to Lynda during her time of need. As per Lynda’s wishes, she was cremated and her remains will stay with her husband James until they are buried together in South Carolina.
The family requests no flowers. Donations to Spring Lake Baptist Church, 7408 Valencia Road, Sebring, FL 33876.
Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.