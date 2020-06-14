Lyndon R. Briggs
Lyndon Rockwell Briggs passed away on May 29, 2020, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 58.
He was born June 11,1961, to the late Gordon T. Briggs and Vera E. (Kempf) Briggs-Blewett in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
He is survived by his mother, Vera Briggs-Blewett of Sebring, Florida; aunts, Adeline Kempf of Fremont, Wisconsin and Fay Estes of Yuma, Arizona; son, Christopher Eric; granddaughter, Aja Rae; and special lifelong friend, Jeri Ann Smith Noxon of Las Vegas, Nevada; plus many cousins and friends.
Lyndon is preceded in death by his father, Gordon T. Briggs; grandparents, Emma and Willard Kempf; uncles, Warren, Lester, David and William Kempf; and childhood friend, LaValle Parish.
He was a proud veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. Lyndon attended Nicolette High School in Glendale, Wisconsin and attended college for a while. He worked as a transport driver for shows, concerts, conventions and could keep you entertained with stories about celebrities he had met along the way. Lyndon loved to laugh, travel, his “Harley,” trucks and especially his service dog “Sassy.”
He was in the process of moving from a campground in Astor, Florida to a house in Lake Placid, Florida when the cancer and multiple other health issues worsened. Lyndon died peacefully in his mother’s home in Sebring, Florida under hospice care with his loving mother at his bed side.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
Special thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice and Pastor “Rob” of Faith Lutheran Church, Sebring, Florida for caring for both his physical and spiritual needs. Cards and condolences may be sent to Vera Blewett at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.