Lynette P. Fulton
Lynette Pigman Fulton, 61, a resident of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully on July 12, 2023. She was born Aug. 1, 1961, in Tiffin, Ohio to Edwin James and Deanna Kaye Pigman.
Lynette was a graduate of Fairfield High School in Leesburg, Ohio and received her bachelor’s degree from Warner Southern College in Lake Wales, Florida. Upon receiving her degree in social work, she embarked on a career in the healthcare field. Her passion was working with profoundly handicapped adults and enjoyed working for The Clusters of Avon Park, later known as Florida Mentor.
Her life was her work. She was an advocate for so many, only wanting those that were in need of help to receive the kind, compassionate care required for their well being.
Lynette was preceded in death by her father, Edwin James Pigman. She is survived by her mother, Deanna Kaye Pigman; brother, Edwin Cary Pigman, M.D. (Libby) and twin sister, Suzette Rhoades (Clifford). She was blessed with three children: son, Mark Fulton (Anthony); daughter, Danielle Brown (Andrew); and son, Bradley Fulton.
Lynette is also survived by four grandchildren, Mason Edwin Brown, Bailey Elizabeth Brown, Taylor Rae Brown and Ellie Mayra Joan Fulton. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, Loni Kaye Wrehsnig (Nate), Christen Ann Johnson (Jason), Sean Clifford Rhoades, Kathryn Valree Andrews (Mark), Eric Anders Rhoades (Katelyn), Joseph Pigman (Miya), Robert Pigman (Vanessa) and Cara Pigman.
Although Lynette’s earthly body has departed, she will remain in the hearts of family, friends and colleagues with whom she touched, forever. The promise of God’s Glory is Forever.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Morris Funeral Chapel of Sebring, Florida.