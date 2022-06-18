Lynn M. Schaad
Lynn Marie Schaad, 60, of Hiawassee, Georgia (formerly of Sebring, Florida) passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home after battling a long illness.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1961, in Toledo, Ohio to Susan (Michaels) Schaad and the late Robert F. Schaad. Lynn was a child of God, mother and grandmother before anything else. She had a heart of gold. She was kind and caring and always put others before herself, wanting to make everyone laugh and smile. She was a kindred spirit.
She was an extreme lover of all animals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching “I Love Lucy” and “Rosanne.”
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Schaad; brother, Robert Schaad Jr., and sister, Patricia Schaad. She is survived in death by her mother, Susan E. Schaad; brothers, Michael Schaad and Thomas Schaad; daughters, Jill McIntyre, Candice Land, Pam Arrowood and Beth Schaad; son, Daniel Pearl, and nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
She will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all who knew her. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Banister-Cooper is in charge of arrangements for Ms. Lynn Schaad.