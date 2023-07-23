Mabel P. Schaefer
Mabel Pelletier Schaefer, a dedicated Catholic, passionate educator and beloved wife, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at age 100.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1923, in St. Francis, Maine, and lived a remarkable life that touched the hearts of many. Mabel’s commitment to education led her to pursue a master’s degree, a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft. She devoted herself to teaching third grade and inspired countless students throughout her career, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.
Mabel’s love for knowledge and her ability to impart it with enthusiasm will always be remembered by those she taught. During the summer months, Mabel worked in the shipyards in Portland, Maine.
Mabel married Gilbert Schaefer on April 21, 1946. Gilbert accepted a job in Albany, N.Y. for GE. They lived for many years in Barnaveld, N.Y. Their unwavering love and support for one another were evident to all who knew them. Upon retirement, they moved to Avon Park, Fla., where she lived independently well into her 90s.
Mabel is survived by her nephew, Bruce Pelletier (Marianne); Francis Pelletier, wife to her deceased nephew James Pelletier. Mabel held a special place in their hearts. Although she is no longer with us, her impact on their lives will continue to be treasured.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Theophile and Matilda; husband, Gilbert; five sisters and two brothers; as well as her nephew, James Pelletier. As she joins her loved ones who have passed before her, we find solace in the thought of their joyous reunion.
Having spent her later years in Avon Park, Fla., she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Her dedication to her Catholic faith was unwavering, and she found great comfort in her spiritual journey. Mabel Pelletier Shaffer will be fondly remembered for her unwavering dedication to education, loving and nurturing spirit, and steadfast faith. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom and a commitment to lifelong learning. As we mourn her passing, let us celebrate her remarkable life and profound impact on those fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park. She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park.
