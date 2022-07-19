Mable M. Henderson
Mable Marie Andry Henderson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Saturday morning, July 16, 2022. She was in the companionship of her loving family. She was born July 10, 1937 in Birdseye, Indiana, the daughter of Willard and Fonde Comstock Andry.
Ms. Henderson has been a Lake Placid resident since 1975. Since 1975 until present date, she and her late husband were the owners of the Lake Placid resort, Henderson’s Fish Camp, where she earned her title as “Lady of The Lake Istokpoga”. She was a member of the Ministry Center and the Order of The Eastern Star.
Mable was preceded in her death by her husband, Morgan, in 1996. She is survived by her children, Debra Rutledge and Lee Henderson; brother, Carl Andry; grandchildren, Elizabeth Polk Wilson, Morgan Lee Pohopin, and Quinci Henderson; and great-grandchild, Sarabeth Wilson. She was predeceased by Christy Polk Buchanon.
The family will receive friends for a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Ministry Center on Sparta Road in Sebring, Florida, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. Pastors Lonnie Wells and Melinda Hathaway Brown will co-celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; phone 863-465-9997.