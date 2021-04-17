Mabry M. Murphy
Mabry Milton “Poss” Murphy, 82, of Okeechobee, Florida, passed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. Mabry was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Ona, Florida. He was happily married to Elaine Roberta Murphy for 43 years. Mabry owned and operated Mabry Murphy Trucking for many years. He also worked for Pete Clemons at the Okeechobee Livestock Market. Mabry loved hog hunting and raising game fowl.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Geraldine Murphy; siblings, George Murphy, Donald “Ed” Murphy and Eugene “Dobie” Murphy; and children, Robert Murphy and Angie Prescott. Mabry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Elaine; children, Milton Murphy (Shawn), Debbie Lawrence (Tim), Linda Ann Unger (Brett), Carolyn Rogers, Joy Whidden (Greg “Spook”), Gene Murphy, Steven “Monkey” Frady and Robert “Robbie” Prescott (Sonya); siblings, John Murphy (Laura), Emma Lee Scott (Matthew), and Barbara Jean Ruth (Bud); and many grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Ortona Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston.