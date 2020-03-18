Madeline Hunt
Madeline Hunt, 84, born in New York City, New York, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Gracie Sturdivant Care Home in Raleigh, North Carolina lovingly surrounded by family members.
Madeline was a 30-year resident of Avon Park, Florida following relocation from Brooklyn, New York. She embraced life by the lake with Marvin, her husband and soul mate. In 2013, Madeline relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina to be closer to family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and survived by her daughter, Katherine Hughes; son-in-law, Maurits; three granddaughters, Jessica, Lindsay and Stephanie; along with two sisters, Gloria and Judy Nelson.
She will be missed dearly by a host of family and friends from New York City to Florida. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Immanuel Temple Seventh Day Adventist Church in Durham, North Carolina followed by a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 20, 2020 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida. Burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida.