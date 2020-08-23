Madonna S. Fulbright
Madonna Sara Ragan Fulbright passed on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.
Madonna Ragan was born in Tipton County, Indiana to Charles and Ines Rubert Ragan. Madonna Ragan grew up in Tipton and Marion County, Indiana and graduated from Ben Davis High School. Madonna married Richard “Dick” Fulbright on June 19, 1948, and the union produced two children, Rick and John. Madonna and Dick Fulbright were married for 52 years at the time of his death in Sebring, Florida.
Madonna was an attentive mother, homemaker and later worked for Maplehurst Inc. in Indianapolis. Dick and Donnie Fulbright retired and moved to Sebring, Florida. Madonna was a member of Spring Lake United Methodist Church and she served in various positions for the UMC. Madonna enjoyed crafts and particularly enjoyed making baby blankets for relatives.
Madonna joined a group of Sebring ladies and attended weekly craft meeting with a group of close friends. Madonna enjoyed newspaper puzzles, card games, reading books (specifically romance novels) and her extended family.
Madonna was preceded to Heaven by her parents, Charles and Ines; her husband, Dick; and her two brothers, Charles and Tom Ragan. Madonna Fulbright is survived by her two sons, Rick and John Fulbright; and her grandchildren, Katie (Chris), James (Megan) and Lizzy (Don).
Madonna will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Zionsville, Indiana.