Major L. Callahan Jr.
Major Lance Callahan Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born in Lake Placid, Florida on Oct. 31, 1943. He was the pastor at Action Revival Family Worship Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Callahan of Lake Placid, Florida; daughter, Lajoy Callahan of Orlando, Florida; son, Derwin Callahan of Lake Placid, Florida; daughter-in-law, Reva Callahan of Lake Placid, Florida; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Action Revival Center, 124 Williams Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852. A funeral service will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Bountiful Blessings Church of God, 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements in the loving care of Williams Funeral Home.