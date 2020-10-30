Manuel Lopes
Manuel “Manny” Lopes, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020. He was in the companionship of his loving wife.
Manny was born in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, on Oct. 11, 1935. He has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 45 years. He was co-founder and director of the Potters Home for Women and Children in Lake Placid where he and his wife Sandy have cared for more than 3,000 residents and have placed 300 babies for adoption. Manny also was a realtor for many years in Highlands County. He was Full Gospel.
Manny is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, David, Dawn, Rhonda, Brianna and Brian. He leaves 10 grandchildren and he was blessed with nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Shawn.
In celebration of Manny’s life, the family will hold memorial services beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Working Faith Ministries, 424 CR 29 in Lake Placid. Bishop Dr. Okey Nichols will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.