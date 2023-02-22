Marcella A. Sebring
Marcella A. Sebring, age 51, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was born March 25, 1971 to Richard Green and Sandra Johnson.
Marcella graduated from Sebring High School in 1989. She continued her education at University of Central Florida and received an associate in science as a legal assistant. Upon returning to Sebring, she worked as a paralegal for Swaine, Harris & Wohl, P.A. for 30 years, where she was the heart and soul of the office.
There was never a room that Marcella didn’t brighten. She never met a stranger. She was the team mom, biggest cheerleader, caregiver, hugger to not only her own family but to every family and child that crossed her path. Marcella was always the first one to volunteer. She never missed an opportunity to capture every memory.
Marcella was the definition of SUNSHINE.
Marcella is survived by her mother, Sandra Johnson of Lake Placid, Florida; husband of 26 years, William H. Sebring Jr.; son, George William Sebring; brother, Rick Green of Plant City, Florida; and a loving extended family.
The family invites you to a Celebration of Life honoring Marcella on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. at Rafter T Ranch, 7400 Arbuckle Creek Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marcella Sebring Memorial Fund at Heartland National Bank.
The family would like to encourage those silently battling to know that it’s OK to reach out and that you are not alone.
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.