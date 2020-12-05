Marcia D. (Misty) Hooper
Marcia Dawn (Misty) Hooper was born in Okeechobee, Florida on May 13, 1959. She died in Lakeland, Florida on Nov. 23, 2020, from a neuro-degenerative brain disease.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Dollar; mother, Alma Hooper; brother, Marc Hooper; and sister-in-law, Ruth Hooper. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Hooper; grandparents, Louis and Francis Hooper, and Al and Loretta Nathe.
Misty as she was known, was a fifth generation Floridian who moved to Avon Park, Florida at an early age. She was a member of Girl Scouts Explorer Troop 156 under the affiliation of longtime Avon Park Boy Scoutmaster Larry Hooper and Alma. She graduated from Avon Park High in 1977, where she had been a member of the band.
After high school, Misty worked for the Avon Park Police Department; as a seasonal ranger at O’Leno State Park in High Springs, Florida; as a florist, then again as a state park ranger at Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring. In September 1980, The Sebring News wrote a full-page article with photos in their Living Today section detailing her life as a park ranger. In 1981, she moved to Lakeland, Florida with her future husband where her outgoing personality led her to become a successful sales representative for companies in the specialty industrial electrical components field.
Misty was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service for family only will be held. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers remembrances be made in the form of a donation to Highlands Hammock State Park in Misty’s name.