Marcia Stephenson
Marcia Stephenson, age 85, passed away on July, 21, 2021, having completed her earthly assignment. She was reared in Wilmington, North Carolina, and was a graduate of Presbyterian School of Nursing in Charlotte, North Carolina.
During her career, she was office nurse for three specialties, pediatric intensive care at Shands, floor and charge nurse at Highlands Regional Medical Center, Navy relief visiting nurse, New Hope nurse, and finishing her career with Highlands County Health Department in Lake Placid. She dearly loved being a nurse and the people in her care.
She met and married her husband of 62 years, Hap Stephenson, in Norfolk, Virginia at his first Navy assignment. Much on her own, during early years due to Hap’s many Navy deployments, she raised three lovely children, Lt. Col. Karen Reiff USAFR (Ret) (Brad), Margo (Scott) Colvin and John (Tamra) Stephenson. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chris, Kayla, Alexis, Bradley, Stephen, Jackson, Katie, and Christopher, and one great-grandchild, Miranda.
She had a special caring attachment to Chris, Brenda, Tiffany, Re, Craig, Charlene, Darrell Jensen and Ernie Whittich. She loved her Lord and taught us all what love was about. She was the heart and soul of the family.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 with Rev. Todd Patterson and Rev. George Hall officiating. A private interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Fellowship Church 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1460
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at:www.stephensonnelsonfh.com. The service will also be streamed live on our Facebook page for those who can’t attend.