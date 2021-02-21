Marco A. Espinosa
Marco Anthony Espinosa, 60, passed away on Feb. 1, 2021. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 25, 1960.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Gregorio and Mary Louise Espinosa; and his half-brother, Rudy Espinoza (Lourdes). He is survived by his wife, Barbara Merritt Espinosa; his stepdaughter, Sonia Hernandez (Jose); and his grandson, Jose Angel (27 months old) of Miami. He is also survived by his sisters, Micha Alicia Espinosa and Cha Cha Maria Espinosa de Mosesso (Michael), both of Phoenix, Arizona; and half-siblings, Darel Whitman, Lupita Doyle (Mike), Manny Espinoza (Lupita), Bobby Espinosa (Adriana) and Tonette Valenzuela; together with two aunts, Bee Enowski and Lydia Gonzalez; and many nephews, nieces and grandnephews and nieces.
Marco grew up in the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, where his father had law practices. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at age 19 (1979-1982) and sustained an injury in a training exercise that started his path to disability for the rest of his life. After the service, Marco lived in all of Arizona’s major cities where he was very involved with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), rising to the rank of state commander.
In 1998, Marco moved to Miami, where he renewed his friendship with Barbara and they were married in 2000. They then moved to Mexico, where they had a wonderful life for 17 years, returning to the USA and settling in Sebring in 2017. Although a resident here for only 3-1/2 years, Marco was well known in all the veterans’ organizations and involved in many of them. He was a DAV service officer and the commander of Sebring’s DAV Ridge Chapter 49.
His favorite activity was recruiting and supervising volunteers for the VA clinic: drivers for the DAV vans to take veterans to distant clinics and hospitals, greeters to appointments and appointment reminders. He was instrumental in having Highlands County proclaim Sept. 25, 2020, as DAV Day, as it was the organization’s 100th birthday. After a successful golf tournament last November, his chapter will be purchasing a new van in 2021.
Marco loved his family. He loved his St. Agnes church family, where he served as videographer of all services, vestry member and lay Eucharistic minister. And he loved all veterans. He did everything he could for any veteran in need.
There will be a memorial service for Marco at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Agnes Episcopal Church. His funeral will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021. The funeral requires RSVP to 863-202-0414 as the cemetery limits the number of attendees.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made in his name to either St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 33870, or DAV Ridge Chapter 49, 2238 Hidden Creek Circle, Sebring, FL 33870.