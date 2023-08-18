Marcus W. Lewis Jr.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marcus Wayne Lewis Jr. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was born Aug. 25, 1980, to the late Marcus Wayne and Colette Lewis in Sebring, Florida. He was a member of Bountiful Blessings Church of God under the leadership of Bishop Umah Miller. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1999.
Lil Marcus and June, as he was affectionately called, attended college in Tennessee. Upon returning home, he entered the United States Air Force. When he left the military, he worked several jobs where he interacted with many people, gaining great relationships. He was truly a people person.
He was a loving son, and his presence will be greatly missed. His favorite pastime was spending quality time with his family, and his German shepherd Leo. Leo was his riding partner and a constant companion.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Colette Lewis; four sisters, Coretta, Zaleatra (Antwon), Shanice, and Shazaria; nieces, Zalia, Micaiyha, and Olive; nephews, Micah, Antwon Jr., and Jeremiah; grandmothers, Iristine Mitchell and Mother Bertha M. Lewis; uncles and aunts, Calvin Jones (Lissette), Adam Fluker, Ann Kinsey (Ray), Linda Fluker, Dorothy Grant, Sandy Lewis (Cynthia), Gerald Lewis (Patricia), Henry Lewis, Roman Lewis (Rosa), Aldoray Lewis (Michele), Blake Lewis (Emily), Adrena Williams, Francetta Lewis, Claire Harris (Toby), Laberta Johnson, and Zsa Zsa West (Norman), and a host of cousins and loving friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Bountiful Blessings Church of God. He will be laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870.