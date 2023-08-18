Marcus W. Lewis, Jr.

Marcus W. Lewis Jr.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marcus Wayne Lewis Jr. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. He was born Aug. 25, 1980, to the late Marcus Wayne and Colette Lewis in Sebring, Florida. He was a member of Bountiful Blessings Church of God under the leadership of Bishop Umah Miller. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1999.

