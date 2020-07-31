Marcus W. Lewis
Marcus Wayne Lewis was born on Sept. 22, 1960, to Henry A. and Bertha M. Lewis in Sebring. He was a member of Bountiful Blessings Church of God. He graduated from Sebring High School in 1979. His career started as a bag boy at Publix of south Sebring and he worked his way up and became the produce manager, a position he held for many years.
During the early years in his career, he married the love of his life, Collette. After retirement from Publix, he worked for Home Depot, and while there he discovered that he had a passion for painting and was in high demand by many clients until his health declined and he could no longer do it. His favorite pastime was fishing and also traveling. A bonus for him was spending quality time with his family, and it was clear that he loved his entire family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his eldest sister, Mae Frances Sims (Roger). He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Colette Lewis (his love, heart and caretaker); one son, Marcus Jr.; four daughters, Coretta, Zaleatra (Antwon), Shanice and Shazaria; five grandchildren, Zalia, Micaiyha, Micah, Antwon and Jeremiah; mother and father, Elder Henry A. and mother Bertha Lewis; and six brothers, Sandy Lewis (Cynthia), Gerald Lewis (Patricia), Henry Lewis, Roman Lewis (Rosa), Aldoray Lewis and Blake Lewis (Emily). He is also survived by five sisters, Adrena Williams, Francetta Lewis, Claire Harris (Toby), Laberta Johnson and Zsa Zsa West (Norman); brothers-in-law, Calvin Jones (Lisette) and Adam Fluker; sisters-in-law, Ann Kinsey (Ray), Linda Fluker and Dorothy Grant (JD); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends, and lastly, two special cousins, Stanley Holdman and Steve Richbow.
Swann’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring. Masks are required.