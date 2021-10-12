Margaret A. Caldwell
Margaret Anne Caldwell, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. She was a native of North Carolina, born July 15, 1933, in Mecklenburg County. She was the daughter of Beulah (Sipes) and Dealus Moody.
Margaret has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 30-plus years. She was a homemaker, a member of the Lake Josephine Baptist Church, and a past member of the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her children, John Mark Caldwell (Leslie), Suzette Caldwell, Annette Caldwell, and Elizabeth Caldwell; and sister, Susan Jackson (Dean). She leaves five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 2019.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, from the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Margaret will be interred in the Sarasota National Cemetery alongside her husband on Monday, Oct. 18. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.