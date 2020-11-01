Margaret A. Chipman
Margaret Anne Chipman, “Peggy,” 93, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Peggy was born on May 28, 1927, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and was the daughter of Bertha (Crook) and Richard Simm. Peggy has been a resident of Highlands County for 20 years, moving here from Plantation, Florida. Peggy was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Episcopal Church in Lake Placid. Peggy was a social butterfly who was an avid artist who enjoyed painting, a good game of darts, dominos, tennis and traveling with her husband Brad around the country in their motor home.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, E. Brad Chipman. Peggy is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Chipman Evers (John), Brad Chipman (Anne) and Laurie Chipman; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
