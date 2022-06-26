Margaret A. Mercer
Margaret Ann Mercer, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 23, 1946, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Dwight and Blanche (Merrell) Wardell. Margaret worked as a registered nurse. She graduated from Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She was a member of the first AIDS response team at Baptist Hospital in Miami, Florida in 1988. She was an active member of the Jaycees, where she became state chairman of “Speak-Up,” and was inducted as a Florida Congresswoman. Margaret was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, USA, while she founded the Elder Socialization and Lunch Program at First Presbyterian Church in Dade City, Florida. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Elizabeth Wright Of Sebring, Florida, Rebecca Benevides of Sebring, Florida and Christina Benevides of North Palm Beach, Florida; and her two granddaughters, Sarah Benevides of West Palm Beach and Katherine Noonon of Sebring, Florida. Margaret was predeceased by her brother, David Wardell, formerly of Portland, Oregon; and her parents, Dwight and Blanche Wardell, formerly of Jupiter, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
