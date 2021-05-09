Margaret Helen Green
Margaret Helen Green (Evans), 92, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her residence. Margaret was the daughter of Helen (Eddeburn) and William Evans. She was born on May 10, 1928 in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She has been a resident of Lake Placid since 2005, moving here from Hollywood, Florida.
Margaret was a member of First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid and a former member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Hollywood. She was an active member of both churches and touched many lives through her lifetime of devotion. One of her great joys later in life was holding her great grandchildren in her arms. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together.
Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Taft, and her siblings, Ruth Robinson, Owen Evans, Mable Hutchison, and Emma Jane Coulter. She is survived by her loving children, Diane Hill, Deena Brito, David Green, and Daniel Green, and daughter-in-law Ellie Green; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and siblings, Betty Ann Kelley and Charles Evans.
A service to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid with Pastor Ray Cameron officiating. A graveside service will take place Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Fred Hunter Cemetery in Hollywood, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.