Margaret K. Murray
Margaret Kathryn (Miller) Murray, age 88, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away at home on Nov. 14, 2021. Margaret was the daughter of Ray and Helen Miller of Little Falls, New York. Married on June 6, 1953 to William (Bill) Murray, their family became complete when their two children, Pam and Dan, were “selected, not expected” as she liked to say.
Peg worked as a secretary at General Electric in the early years and as a secretary at Holland Patent Central Schools until retirement.
Peg and Bill retired to Bonita Springs, Florida and moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 2001. She was predeceased by Bill in 2007. She leaves behind a daughter, Pamela, and husband, Michael Rynkowski of Westminster, Maryland; along with son, Daniel and wife Kathy from Longmont, Colorado. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kelly McCabe, her fiancé Corey Sutphin, Brian McCabe and McKenzie Murray, all of whom will greatly miss their grandma. Peg leaves many dear friends behind including her companion, Hal Snyder. We owe a special thanks to her friend, Diane Sprague, for always being there for Peg.
As a resident of Lake Placid for over 22 years, Peg met many great people through all of her activities. She volunteered at the American Clown Museum & School, as well as the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. She belonged to the Lake Placid Woman’s Club and served on the board of Camp Florida Resort. She was honored when she became president of the Ladies of the Elks, Lake Placid Lodge 2661. Peg was also a member of the Lake Placid Moose Lodge and the American Legion.
A memorial service will be held at the Elks Lodge in Lake Placid from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. She will be laid to rest at the Rural Park Cemetery in Ingham Mills, New York.
Dear to Peg’s heart were the K9 officers of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Donations can be mailed or delivered to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 400 S. Eucalyptus St., Sebring, FL 33870. Please denote for the K9 Fund.
Arrangements under the loving direction of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.