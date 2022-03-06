Margaret M. Baucom
Margaret Marie Baucom, 100, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022 at her residence in Lake Placid surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Baucom was a native Floridian who was born in Homestead, Florida on June 1, 1921 of German heritage. She was the daughter of Anna (Bernecker) and Alfred Albrecht. Margaret graduated as salutatorian of her high school class in 1938 and Williams Business College in 1940. At 19 years of age, she was named the Florida Lime and Avocado queen.
Although weekend visitors of Lake Placid since the late 1950s, once she and her husband, Harry, retired in 1977, they moved here from Miami and became permanent residents. Prior to retirement, Margaret worked in property management overseeing commercial properties. Earlier, she worked for the Keyes Real Estate Company in the Coral Gables, Florida area. In addition to obtaining a life membership of the Order of Eastern Star, Margaret was active in many community organizations in Miami, Florida and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. Throughout her lifetime, travel, dancing and playing a good game of cards provided her great entertainment pleasure. Her favorite activity though was to spend time with family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Margaret is preceded in death by the love of her life, husban John “Harry”; son, Robert (Bob), and brother, Raymond Albrecht. She is survived by her loving children, Harry “Al” Baucom (Lynn) and Ann Maree Barnes (Jack); four grandchildren, Nick, Ryan, Megan and Kim; and five great-grandchildren (their “GiGi”).
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida with Rev. Drew Severance officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. The family would like to thank those people in her life that provided support in so many ways: special friends of Tomoka Heights, her angel, Rose, and forever friend, Peggy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to American Cancer Society, Shriners Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or Good Shepherd Hospice. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with Scott Funeral Home, 863-465-4134.