Margaret M. Caraberis
Jan. 9, 1925 — May 27, 2022
Margaret Mandis Caraberis passed away peacefully in her Avon Park, Florida home on Friday, May 27, 2022, surrounded by her children.
Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is predeceased by her husband, retired Capt. John G. Caraberis in 1971, and her brothers, Walter Mandis and Philip Boardman. The daughter of dairyman Demos and Margaret Woodruff Mandis and having grown up on Pleasant Street in Avon Park during the Great Depression and World War II, Peg was a descendant of great-grandparents James and Almira Woodruff, who were early settlers in the community in 1892.
Throughout her life, she has demonstrated kindness and resilience. Educated in Highlands County schools, as a senior in the Class of 1942 Peg was chosen by her fellow classmates to receive the prestigious FNK Bailey Award, named after the district’s first superintendent. Peg attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and graduated with a BS in biology. A life-long Episcopalian, she was a member of Redeemer Church in Avon Park, a camper and counselor at Camp Wingmann and later a member of the congregation of Grace Church in Trumbull, Connecticut.
Peg met her future husband, John Caraberis (from New York City), in 1942 while he was stationed in Avon Park training to become a B-17 pilot during WWII. Married in 1948, they settled in Trumbull, Connecticut where they raised their four children. Peg was involved in scouting, church, schools and community including the Daughters of the American Revolution, which in 2019 recognized her 75 years of dedicated service.
Since moving back to Avon Park in 1984, Peg became active in the Redeemer Church on Pleasant Street, developed a business in antiques and served on the Board of Directors of the Avon Park Historical Society at the Depot Museum where to her final months she was a volunteer. Above all, she was a kind, practical, caring woman, very loved and adored in return for these 97 years.
Survived by her children, Margaret (Peter Brizee), John (Bonnie Bond), Priscilla Regnery (Frank) and Elizabeth Nugent (James); she was a loving grandmother to Courtney Cribbs (Mike), Robert Regnery (Vanessa) and William Regnery, Laura Marini (Gaetano), Truman Brizee (Caitlin), Michael Nugent (Shane David) and Sarah Nugent (Dane Barkin); aunt to Stephanie Zimmerman (Ira), George Caraberis (Janice), Ann Roberts (Tom) and Robert Boardman (Carol); and great-grandchildren, Julia, Keegan, Parker, Penelope, Sloane, Calla, Ellie, Kaleb, Dominick, and Livia.
Deep, deep thanks to her wonderful, loving caregivers Connie, Jeri and Linda who made her last few months and years safer, healthier and more pleasurable.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends at 10 a.m. Burial followed at Bougainvillea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Wingmann, 3404 Wingmann Road, Avon Park, FL 33825 (campwingmann.org) or the Avon Park Historical Society, 9 N. Museum Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825 (avonparkhistoricalsociety.com).