Margaret M. Jackson
Margaret Marie (Palmer) Jackson, 84, a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully at her home in La Fayette, Georgia on May 28, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Lacoochee, Florida on March 18, 1937, to Lorenzo (LD) and Laura Palmer. Margaret married Walter Jackson Sr. on May 24, 1952, and they were married for 60 wonderful years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Jackson Sr.; her son, Walter Jackson Jr.; her sisters, Louise Stanley, Buela Mae Nipper and Lily Maude Hooten; and her grandsons, Michael Gilmore and Milo Jackson.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Roy Jackson and his wife Amy Jackson of La Fayette, Georgia and Larry Jackson and his wife Jacki Jackson of Eugene, Oregon; 14 grandchildren, Billy Jackson, Bobby Jackson, Dena Corkhill, Katie Amit, Kairi Jackson, Audrey Jackson, Sarah Jackson, David Jackson, Melissa Randolph, Laura Barrios, Sandra Jackson, Evan Jacobsen, Erik Jacobsen and Katie Jacobsen; 23 great-grandchildren, Ethan Mays, Evan Mays, Eli Amit, Dustin Randolph, Jasimyn Randolph, Andrew Jackson, Patrick Jackson, Lilah Randolph, Corey Lewis Jr., Tyshawn Jones, Fredrick Pearson, Logan Ardekani, Mya Berrios, Cameron Jackson, Bubba Sams, Taylor Sams, Cammi Grubbs, Nicholas Jackson, Lilly Jackson and Gabrial Jackson; and seven great-great-grandchildren as well as many other family and friends.
Margaret’s entire family wishes to thank Hospice of Dalton, Georgia for the great kindness and loving manner they showed her on a daily basis. Special thanks to our neighbor and friend, and Hospice Director, Joey Pearce, who showed so much kindness and love to mom.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. Viewing will be at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be held immediately after the funeral at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.