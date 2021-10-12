Margaret M. Livingston
Margaret M. Livingston, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021. Margaret was born Feb. 8, 1942, in Newark, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Margaret Rita Enright. She has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 33 years.
Margaret was an office manager for a surgical dental facility for 16 years in Hollywood, Florida. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Lake Placid Elks and American Legion. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and playing the slots. Her most precious hobby was her grand and great-grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her children, Raymond Quitoni, Dominic “Donnie” Quitoni, Donna Dillon (Jerry) and James Quitoni; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.