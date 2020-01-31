Margaret S. Henderson
Margaret Smith Henderson, 96, of Wauchula, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
She was born Sept. 19, 1923 to Mark and Clara (Skipper) Smith, and was a lifelong resident of Hardee County. Margaret was a Hart Cemetery trustee manager for 53 years.
She was president of the Hardee County American Cancer Society; Hardee Memorial Hospital as director for eight years; a member of Women’s International Bowling Congress Association both city and state; Florida’s Cowbells Inc. as treasurer for 10 years; Hardee County Farm Bureau; Hardee Agri-Civic Center Committee; Florida Sheriff Association as a 60-year member;lLifetime member of the PTA; Red Cross Association and New Hope Baptist Church as member.
Margaret is survived by daughters, Lynn Brown (John) of Lake Providence, Louisiana and Becky Henderson of Wauchula, Florida; grandson, Steve Brown (Susan); granddaughters, Jackie Robian (Bubba), Kalee H. Barker and Smokee Whaley (Randall); great-grandchildren, Addison, Natalie, Avery, Wyatt and Andon; and lifelong friend and care helper, Sue Streeter.
She is preceded in death by husband, Harold E. Henderson; parents, Mark and Clara (Skipper) Smith; and brother, Wendell Mark Smith (Wilma).
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Hart Cemetery in Wauchula, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hart Cemetery Trustees: Hart Cemetery, P.O. Box 1237, Wauchula, FL 33873.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.