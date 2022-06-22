Margaret Thurman
Margaret Thurman, age 92, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born July 25, 1929 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to Walter and Julia (Austin) Davis.
Margaret was a bookkeeper for the City of New York; member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church; former member of Holy Trinity Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, member of the Eastern Star, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida, since 1992, coming from New York, New York.
She is survived by her brother, Azell Davis; sister, Erma Travis, and many nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur C. Thurman; brothers, George Davis, Louis Davis, Morris Davis, Samuel Davis, Oliver Davis and Prince Davis, and sister, Beatrice Davis.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com