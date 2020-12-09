Margaret V. MacDonald
Margaret V. MacDonald, a mother like no other, at 82 years of age, left this world at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020.
She left in her wake, husband, Bruce of 63 years; her five heartbroken children and their spouses, Bruce, Bonnie, Gregg and twins Suzanne and Steven; her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sisters, Rosaline and Annette. Her parents and brother Frank are already there to embrace her.
From your pal, Cindy, “We will miss your shenanigans, Miss Margie!”
No more doctors, no more meds. No more too-tight, thigh-high teds.
No more walkers, no more canes. No more scalp itch or hip pain.
No more edicts “ drink your water!” No more scolding from your daughters.
We will miss you; this is true. But know you’re better through and through.
So, kiss your loved ones and your pets. Enjoy your time with no regrets!
