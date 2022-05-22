Margarete Ellerbee
Margarete Arlen Ellerbee (our darlin’ Arlen), 84, left this world on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. Arlen was born on Aug. 27, 1937 in Arcadia, Florida where she was raised by Cecil and Gertrude Daughtry. More than anything, Arlen loved her family and she spent her life tirelessly serving, supporting and caring for them. She was considered the rock of the brood bringing everyone together year after year for holidays and celebrations.
She leaves behind three living daughters and one son; Evelyn (Charles), Patricia (Peter), Margaret (Gary), and Earl Jr. (Klyna), along with 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her lifelong companion and ex-husband, Earl Eugene Ellerbee, as well as her children, Gwendolyn Jean (Jeanie) and Donald (Donnie). She has one living brother, Homer, and two deceased siblings, Evelyn and Charles. Each and every one of them had a special place in her heart.
Arlen was an icon in Lake Placid, having lived here for more than 50 years. One of her gifts to the world was her lifelong work as an artist. Alongside her daughter Patricia, she opened her business, Finishing Touches, and worked sewing custom draperies and tailoring clothes. She made and donated masks and blankets for local nursing facilities and animal shelters. Arlen also freely gave her time and energy, as a volunteer she spent many hours working with groups like Rotary International and was instrumental in making the famous Snake Cake at the annual Wild Game Dinner. Her big heart was often seen in her smile and laugh and that mischievous grin. Arlen was a generous soul and loved more than almost anything to give as she often spent her weekends thrifting and visiting local yard sales in search of gifts for her loved ones. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble, slot machines, reading and cooking. Even though she had dementia she never forgot her loved ones and in her final hours she was together with them all, in person and spirit.
The family has elected to hold a private celebration and service in honor of Arlen’s wishes. If you would like to support, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.