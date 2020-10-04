Margery H. Wolf
Margery Hamilton Wolf, 82, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Born on June 27, 1938, in Crystal Lake, Illinois, she was the daughter of Sterling and Ella (Kraeplin) Hamilton. She was married for 20 years to the love of her life, Henry G. Wolf II.
She is survived by her loving children, Mark (Deborah) Wolf of Sebring, Florida, Heidi Wolf Jones of Mount Dora, Florida and Peter (Cathy) Wolf of Sebring, Florida; brother, Sterling E. “Ham” Hamilton of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Joan (Peter) Ahlgrim of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and three grandchildren, Rachel Wolf, Christopher Wolf and Heath Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Marge, the former Homecoming Queen and Miss Crystal Lake (IL), went on to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she served her peers and community as President of the local chapter of the Delta Gamma sorority before receiving her teaching degree in physical education. After several years of teaching elementary physical education, she married Henry G. “Hank” Wolf II, and became wife and mother, raising their three children. Their journey took them from Lisle, Illinois to Oak Park, Illinois to Woodstock Illinois to Louisville, Kentucky to Naperville, Illinois to Dunedin, Florida.
When Marge returned to the workforce, she followed her calling of teaching once again, starting with Safety Harbor Middle School, before transitioning to pharmaceutical sales with Roche Labs, where Hank had worked for almost 20 years prior to his passing. Marge became a Division Manager with Roche Labs, teaching other sales representatives how to excel in their field. When the opportunity presented itself to transition this job from Roche Labs to PDI sales, she chose to follow her connection with the dermatology division.
When she retired, she moved from Dunedin, Florida — her home of 27 years — to Sebring, Florida, where she soon found a way to continue to follow her love of books by volunteering at the Sebring Public Library and teaching in the library at Heartland Christian School. Marge found a spiritual home at Sebring’s Emmanuel United Church of Christ, where she worked to serve on multiple committees and made many friends.
Marge loved nature, especially the birds that frequented her back yard, like cardinals and jays. She also loved the wildflowers that grew in her yard, especially the daisies. She enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls play basketball on TV during the Michael Jordan era. She loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was short visits at home or adventures with the grandkids.
Marge loved cats, having had one or two a part of the family almost her entire adult life. Books, puzzles and puzzle books were almost always a part of her daily routine. She had a long-time interest in Native American culture and the history of the Civil War. She enjoyed the opportunity to travel and socialize that the work provided and made it a point to stay in contact with people she had connected with throughout her life.
A celebration of Marge’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, with Pastor George Miller officiating. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 1 p.m. with the service to start at 2 p.m. The service can also be viewed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sebring Public Library in memory of Margery H. Wolf, 319 W. Center Ave., Sebring, Florida 33870.
Cremation Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.