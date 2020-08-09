Margery Sella
Margery Sella, 92, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
She was born March 16, 1928, and grew up in Connecticut. After attending Finishing School in Farmington, Connecticut, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for The Remington Company. She married her beloved husband Leonard on July 22, 1972, at Andrews Air Force Base Chapel. In 1975 they retired and moved to Sebring.
She is survived by nieces and nephews. We will miss her very much.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Arrangements made by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.