Marguerite C. Bumbulsky
Marguerite “Carolyn” Bumbulsky, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Francis J. Dougherty and Edwina A. (Friess) Dougherty, both of whom have predeceased her. She had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2005, coming from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where she had lived since 1958. She was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she knew.
After retirement, she enjoyed many years of world travel with her husband, Frank, of more than 67 years. Carolyn was an avid card player and bowler for most of her life and enjoyed numerous crafts and reading. She was talented at baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting, and in her later years, crocheted lap blankets for local veterans. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren, attending their numerous activities and welcomed all their friends into her home. She volunteered at elementary schools to help kids improve their reading skills and was an inspiring Girl Scout leader for many years.
Carolyn is survived by her loving children, Debora Brown (Ritchey) of Jupiter, Florida, Michael Bumbulsky (Joan) of Chesterfield, Virginia and Wayne Bumbulsky (Lori) of Sebring, Florida. She is survived also by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. “Frank” Bumbulsky; her brother, Frank Dougherty; and her sister, Edwina Paul.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on her behalf, due to her love of caring for children. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.