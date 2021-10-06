Maria E. Valdez
Maria E. Valdez, age 69, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 10, 1952 in Lamesa, Texas to Jose Rubalcada and Concepcion Saldana.
She worked as a housekeeper/translator at North Collier Hospital and Environmental Services, attended Independent Baptist Church, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2018, coming from Naples, Florida. Maria enjoyed cooking, collecting photos and taking care of others. She loved watching the Hallmark Christmas movies.
Maria is survived by her loving husband, Valentin; children, Valentin Valdez Jr., Angelina Valdez, Sylvia Tabora (Jorge), and Daniel Valdez; brother, Jimmy Rubalcada; and sisters, Anita Lopez and Rachel Arredondo.
Surviving are also eight grandchildren, Nathan Valdez, Katrina Tabora, JT Tabora, Rosalyn Tabora, Christopher Valdez, Gabriel Valdez, Carter Valdez and Isaiah Valdez. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Margaret Cruz.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, Florida with Rev. Joshua Goodwin officiating. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.